BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 Entergy Corp
* Supports shareholder proposal requesting report on entergy's plans for increasing distributed energy - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1NPLxTq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.