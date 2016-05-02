BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 OCC
* OCC - Average daily volume at OCC is up five percent in 2016 with 17,123,650 contracts
* OCC - Cleared contract volume in April was 339,522,257 contracts, up two percent from April 2015 monthly volume
* OCC - Exchange-listed options volume reached 331,842,870 contracts in April, a one percent increase from April 2015
* OCC says Equity options volume for April was 300.6 mln contracts, a slight increase of 0.09 percent from April 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.