May 2 (Reuters) -

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Total backlog of $2.809 billion as of March 31, 2016

* Sales for Q2 of fiscal 2016 were $366.0 million compared to $338.8 million in fiscal 2015, an increase of 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.40

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $349.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S