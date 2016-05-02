May 2 (Reuters) -

* Konica Minolta's operating profit appears to have slipped 8% to just over 60 billion yen ($562 million) for year ended in March - Nikkei

* Konica Minolta's sales likely rose for year ended in March but less than the projected 8% increase to 1.08 trillion yen - Nikkei

* Konica Minolta's operating profit for the current year ending March 2017 likely will rise nearly 10% to some 66 billion yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/24uiQj2 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)