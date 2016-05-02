BRIEF-Larq Q1 net profit at 2.0 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 791,374 ZLOTYS VERSUS 823,632 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Konica Minolta's operating profit appears to have slipped 8% to just over 60 billion yen ($562 million) for year ended in March - Nikkei
* Konica Minolta's sales likely rose for year ended in March but less than the projected 8% increase to 1.08 trillion yen - Nikkei
* Konica Minolta's operating profit for the current year ending March 2017 likely will rise nearly 10% to some 66 billion yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/24uiQj2 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan