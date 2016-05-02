May 2 Nikkei:

* Yen's sharp appreciation threatens to undercut profits at major japanese exporters by more than 1 trillion yen ($9.37 bln) this fiscal year - nikkei

* 25 biggest japanese exporters, including toyota, komatsu, to see combined operating profits fall 1.14 trillion yen on the yr owing to currency-nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1WDahQq)