BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 First Of Long Island Corp
* First Of Long Island Corp says commencement of an underwritten public offering of approximately $35 million of its common stock- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: