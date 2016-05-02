BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Lucas Energy Inc
* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholder
* Files for resale of up to 5.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder - sec filing Source (bit.ly/23k1AdK) Further company coverage:
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: