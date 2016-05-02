May 2 Spectra Energy Corp :

* On April 29, Spectra Energy Corp LLC entered into amendment no. 2 to its $1 billion amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* Termination date may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital - SEC Filing

* Amendment extends termination date of revolving credit facility to April 29, 2021

* Revolving credit facility may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital