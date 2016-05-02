BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Moody's:
* Moody's issues statement on Puerto Rico's government development bank default
* Puerto Rico's failure to pay likely elicit litigation from others,leading to protracted court battles (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head