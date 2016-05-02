BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Fly Leasing Ltd
* FLY leasing Ltd says has restated its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2014 and 2013
* Following discussions with staff of SEC, co advised that it should separately identify, measure and account for maintenance rights
* FLY leasing Ltd says addresses SEC comments, restates financials
* FLY leasing Ltd says in addition, co has included certain other immaterial adjustments in its restated financial statements
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head