BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Xura Inc
* Unable to complete, file form 10-K within extension period due to additional delays resulting from co's ongoing review of accounting matters Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TGIdsX Further company coverage:
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)