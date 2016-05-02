May 2 Haynes International Inc :

* To relocate its service center operations in Lebanon, Indiana to Laporte

* Project is expected to commence in q4 of calendar 2016 and be completed by end of calendar 2017

* Haynes International Inc announces expansion of laporte, in operations

* To expand, streamline its distribution footprint by investing in new plant, equipment at processing facility located in laporte