May 2 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :

* Says on May 2, 2016, issued $750 million aggregate amount of 2.800% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2026

* Says on May 2, 2016, issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.050% senior medium-term notes Series I due 2021