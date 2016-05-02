BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Resi Shareholders Group
* Issued letter to Altisource Residential Corp shareholders in connection with its campaign to elect directors at annual meet
* Own approximately 2.5 percent of outstanding shares of Altisource Residential Corporation
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head