BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 Phaserx Inc:
* Sees IPO of 3.7 million shares of common stock priced to be between $5.00 and $7.00 per share - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TGOJ2J
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnBbTb Further company coverage: