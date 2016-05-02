BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 Pan American Silver Corp
* Acquired additional 5.7 million shares for C$0.22 per share, 1.1 million shares for C$0.275 per share of Kootenay Silver Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)