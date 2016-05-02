May 2 Horizon Global Corp :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Net sales for quarter ended march 31, 2016 were $146.1 million, an increase of 2.6 percent - SEC filing

* Guidance issued for year ended December 31, 2016 remains same as issued on march 1, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* On a constant currency basis, quarterly net sales increased 5.5 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $143.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S