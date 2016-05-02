BRIEF-Mega Uranium says proposes private placement
* Mega Uranium Ltd - proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 4.2 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Horizon Global Corp :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Net sales for quarter ended march 31, 2016 were $146.1 million, an increase of 2.6 percent - SEC filing
* Guidance issued for year ended December 31, 2016 remains same as issued on march 1, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12
* On a constant currency basis, quarterly net sales increased 5.5 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $143.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: 1.usa.gov/1W2ZArk Further company coverage:
* Mega Uranium Ltd - proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 4.2 million units at a price of $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme