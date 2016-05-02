May 2 Vivint Solar Inc :

* Gregory Butterfield had tendered his resignation from board of directors

* Bywater will take leave of absence from current employer, APX group holdings, while he serves as interim CEO of Vivint Solar

* Following Butterfield's resignation, board decreased authorized number of directors from eight to seven

* Announcing that Butterfield had tendered his position as president and CEO of company, effective immediately