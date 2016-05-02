May 2 Lone Star Value Management LLC:
* Reports 6.4 percent stake in vaalco energy inc as of april
22 - SEC Filing
* Purchased Vaalco shares based on belief that shares were
undervalued, represented an attractive investment opportunity
* Agree with Vaalco's recent decision to pursue a strategic
alternatives process and hire a financial advisor
* Strongly advise Vaalco energy not to engage in any new
issuances of debt or dilutive equity offerings
* "Concerned" however that Vaalco's strategic alternatives
process is "not adequately focused on maximizing shareholder
value"
* Believe sale of Vaalco to highest bidder, in auction
process, would give more returns for shareholders than remaining
going concern
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TrDPeC