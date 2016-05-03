BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc
* As of April 30, 2016, net assets were $295 million and net asset value per share was $13.38
* Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund provides unaudited balance sheet information and announces its net asset value and asset coverage ratios at April 30, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: