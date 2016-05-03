BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Yahoo deal expected to close around mid-June- JPM conference
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd :
* Says Don Luft, President and COO will retire effective May 3 2016; COO position will not be replaced
* Says Dale Dusterhoft will assume role of President and Chief Executive Officer.
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday asked a federal court for more time to decide how to proceed on the cost-sharing subsidies paid to health insurers that play a vital role in the Obamacare healthcare law.