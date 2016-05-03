BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Q1 net result down 6.6 percent at 43.0 million Swiss francs ($45.08 million), commission income 20.0 million francs (previous year: 82.7 million francs)
* Sees FY result about that of previous year's level (2015: 180.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: