* Orkla Q1 revenues nok 8,610 million (Reuters poll nok 8.49
billion)vs NOK 7,541 mln in Q1 in 2015
* Orkla q1 adjusted ebit nok 817 million (Reuters poll nok
820 million) vs NOK 725 mln in Q1 2015
* Orkla Q1 pretax result nok 1,251 million (Reuters poll 972
million) vs NOK 795 mln in Q1 2015
* Branded Consumer Goods was further strengthened in the
first quarter by several acquisitions, both announced and
completed, as well as by internal restructuring projects
* Announces to buy UK painting tool company Harris on
Tuesday for GBP 55 mln (for details click here: )
* Orkla says is facing increasingly strong competition from
imported international brands and private labels
* Orkla says must continue to take steps to secure its
competitive edge and market position in the future
* The process of optimising and rationalising the factory
structure to achieve economies of scale and reduce costs will
continue
* Raw material prices vary substantially from one commodity
group to another, and the uncertainty attached to future raw
material price trends is generally high
* Orkla's raw material and packaging costs have increased
significantly, especially for some of the companies
* Orkla repeats aims to deliver organic growth that at least
matches market growth and annual adjusted EBIT growth of 6-9
pct in the Branded Consumer Goods business for the period
2016-2018
