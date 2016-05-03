BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Yahoo deal expected to close around mid-June- JPM conference
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
May 3 Kudelski Sa
* Says it has acquired Milestone Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
PITTSBURGH, May 22 A Pennsylvania judge began questioning 100 potential jurors on Monday for next month's sex assault trial of comedian Bill Cosby, whose reputation as America's favorite TV dad was shattered after dozens of women accused him of abuse.