May 3 Koninklijke Philips NV
* Offering would consist of a sale of existing shares only
held by royal philips
* Philips intends to sell at least 25 percent of philips
lighting shares in ipo
* And philips lighting announce intention to launch ipo of
philips lighting and listing on euronext amsterdam
* Philips lighting expects to make first dividend payment in
2017
* Appoints goldman, jpm as joint global coordinators for
lighting ipo
* For fy ended 2015 philips lighting generated eur 7.47
billion in sales, adjusted ebitda of eur 547 million
* After the lighting ipo royal philips will retain a
majority holding with aim to fully sell down over the next
several yrs
