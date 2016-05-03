BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Ubs Group Ag
* CEO Ermotti says not really commenting on ongoing quarter but doesn't look to me that situation has materially changed so need to ready for continuation of this trend-CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: