BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Yahoo deal expected to close around mid-June- JPM conference
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
May 3 Meda Ab
* Q1 ebitda, excluding non-recurring items, was sek 1,256 million
* Q1 net sales reached sek 4,315 million (4,583)
* Meda ab q1 net sales reached sek 4,315 million (4,583)
* Q1 Organic sales fell by 2 percent after dropping 5 percent in Q4
* On Feb 10, U.S. drug maker Mylan said it would acquire Meda in a deal valuing the Swedish firm at $9.9 billion including debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday asked a federal court for more time to decide how to proceed on the cost-sharing subsidies paid to health insurers that play a vital role in the Obamacare healthcare law.