May 3 Hafslund ASA :
* EBITDA of 971 million Norwegian crowns ($121.30 million)
in Q1 of 2015, an increase of 194 million crowns on previous
year
* Q1 operating revenue 4.22 billion crowns versus 3.78
billion crowns year ago
* Operating profit 2016 network expected about 20 pct higher
than for 2015
* Average annual investment level of 1.8 billion crowns next
three years, compared to an average of 1.0 billion crowns
(excluding. acquisitions) last three years
* Growth strategy for power sales business remain unaffected
even if the planned ipo of the markets business will not be
implemented in 2016
* Profit after tax for 2016 is assumed to be on par with
2015, despite solid earnings progress against last year in Q1
* At the end of Q1 2016 oslo price for delivery of power in
2016 (spot price Q1 and forward prices of the year) quoted at
0.19 NOK/kwh against 0.18 NOK/kwh in 2015
($1 = 8.0051 Norwegian crowns)
