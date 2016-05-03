May 3 Ambu A/S :
* Q2 2015/16 revenue 532 million Danish crowns ($82.6
million)versus 483 million crowns year ago
* Q2 2015/16 EBIT 85 million crowns versus 48 million crowns
year ago
* Outlook for 2015/16 is adjusted upwards
* The outlook is now an organic growth in local currencies
of about 8-9 percent against the previously announced 7-9
percent
* Expects EBIT margin in Danish crowns of about 15-16
percent against the previously announced 14-15 percent
* Free cash flows and gearing are expected to remain in the
region of 150 million-175 million crowns and 2.0 x EBITDA.
($1 = 6.4385 Danish crowns)
