May 3 Rec Silicon Asa
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $ 68.8 million (Reuters poll $68
million)
* Rec silicon q1 ebitda loss $13.4 million (loss $13.8
million)
* Also announced today that it will restart its silane iii
unit and half rate FBR production later this month
* Silane iv unit and full rate FBR production will restart
in june
* We have reduced our inventories and market conditions have
improved to the point to enable us to restart production in
Moses Lake
* Remains hopeful that a resolution of solar trade war will
be achieved, and therefore that risk of further detrimental
impacts on U.S. solar industry will be avoided
* Maintenance work that has been completed during
curtailment period should allow us to run FBR unit as well as
silane iii and iv for two years without an extended outage
* Finished goods inventory decreased by 1,925 MT during the
first quarter, compared to a 131 MT inventory reduction in the
previous quarter. Further inventory reduction is expected in the
second quarter as well
* targets polysilicon production of approximately 2,020 MT
in the second quarter of 2016
* Total polysilicon product for 2016 is targeted at 14,730
and includes peak production rates for FBR production throughout
the second half of 2016
* Silicon gas sales volumes are targeted at 800 MT for the
second quarter of 2016 and remain at 3,360 MT in total for 2016.
Forward sales from the second quarter of 2015 will no longer
impact silicon sales volumes. In addition, continued strong
demand will result in higher sales volumes for the remainder of
the year
* Yulin JV on Track for Start-up in H2 2017
* For 2016, capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately USD 11 million including USD 3 million for
expansion initiatives. This represents a decrease of USD 5
million compared to prior guidance due primarily to the
completion of research and development activities to
commercialize the second generation FBR technology
* Until market conditions improve, the company will defer
and delay capital spending when possible
