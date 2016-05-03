May 3 Just Eat Plc

* Order update for the three months ended 31 March 2016

* Total orders in Q1 were 31.5 million, up 57% year-on-year, up 41% on a like-for-like basis

* All our segments continued to deliver strong growth, in particular the UK with orders up 40% year-on-year

* A one percentage point increase in the commission rate for existing UK restaurants came into effect in early April, alongside a change from twice monthly to weekly payments, which will significantly improve our partners' cash flows

* The initial response to these changes has been positive

* Board increases its expectations for full year revenues to £358 million, at current exchange rates

* Forecast up from £350 million given at time of full year 2015 results

* Underlying EBITDA for full year is expected to be within range of £102-104 million, up from previous guidance of £98-100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)