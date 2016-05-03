May 3 Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Has agreed sale of a portfolio of properties to Food
Retailer Group Limited, part of retail investor Hilco's group
* Sale of Somerfield Stores Limited (SSL), which comprises
36 trading and an additional non-core property portfolio, will
bolster Co-Op's aim of becoming best local food retailer in UK
* Agreement ensures 920 colleagues will continue in their
jobs and have their terms and conditions maintained post-sale -
CEO of Co-Op Food
* Terms of SSL sale are confidential but disposal will allow
group to recognise a profit on disposal
* Completion is expected to take place in July
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)