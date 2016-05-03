May 3 Encana Corporation
* Company on track to meet or beat 2016 guidance announced
in february
* On track to deliver $550 million in year-over-year cost
savings
* Encana corporation qtrly total production of 383,400
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Encana corporation qtrly core four assets contributed
269,100 boe/d, or 70 percent of total production
* Q1 operating loss of $0.15 per share
* Company is on track to deliver $550 million in
year-over-year cost efficiencies in 2016
* As at april 26, 2016, co hedged about 75 percent of
expected 2016 oil and condensate production and 85 percent of
expected natural gas production
* On may 2, 2016, board declared a dividend of $0.015 per
share payable on june 30, 2016
* During quarter, encana lowered its general and
administrative expense by over 20 percent compared to previous
quarter
* Expects full-year benefit of year-over-year cost
efficiencies will be even greater in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
