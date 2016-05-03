May 3 Clorox Co :

* Qtrly net sales $1,426 million versus $1,401 million

* Anticipates ebit margin expansion of about 50 basis points versus previous range of 50 to 75 basis points in 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.92, revenue view $5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.23

* Sees 1% to 2% sales growth, or 4% to 5% currency-neutral in 2016

* Sees 2016 diluted eps $4.85 to $4.95