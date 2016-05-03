BRIEF-FDA advises drug manufacturers on Burkholderia cepacia complex contamination risk
* FDA advises drug manufacturers that Burkholderia cepacia complex poses a contamination risk in non-sterile, water-based drug product
May 3 Indivior Plc
* Q1 net income of $50m (q1 2015: $77m) after tax rate of 36% and exceptional tax of $5m
* Q1 financial results ahead of plan. Full year guidance confirmed.
* Q1 net revenue $258 million up 4 percent
* Buprenorphine monthly depot remains on track for potential approval before end of 2017 - ceo
* Cash balance at quarter end of $543m. Net debt at quarter end $83m (year end 2015: $174m)
* Full year guidance for 2016 is again confirmed
* Sees 2016 net revenue of $945m - $975m and net income in a range of $155m-$180m, excluding exceptional items and at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA advises drug manufacturers that Burkholderia cepacia complex poses a contamination risk in non-sterile, water-based drug product
* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly