May 3 Soitec SA :
* Proposed repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse
bookbuilding
* Launch of a reverse bookbuilding to institutional
investors with a price range of 2.25 euros to 2.45 euros
($2.60-2.83)(accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE
* Intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders'
preferential subscription rights, which amount will be between
53.5-103.5 million euros
* In case of repurchase between 20-30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs
initially issued subject company reserves right to implement
such standing repurchase offer
* Case of repurchase above 30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially
issued, company will implement a standing repurchase offer in
France for a period of 5 consecutive trading days
($1 = 0.8654 euros)
