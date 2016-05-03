May 3 RMB Holdings Ltd

* Inform shareholders that RMH will be expanding its investment strategy to include a property investment business.

* Intends to make a 25.01% equity investment in leading South African property group, Atterbury.

* Financial effects of this transaction will be immaterial on financial results of RMH over short to medium term

* Intends to fund its investment into Atterbury via preference share funding.