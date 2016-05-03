BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 3 RMB Holdings Ltd
* Inform shareholders that RMH will be expanding its investment strategy to include a property investment business.
* Intends to make a 25.01% equity investment in leading South African property group, Atterbury.
* Financial effects of this transaction will be immaterial on financial results of RMH over short to medium term
* Intends to fund its investment into Atterbury via preference share funding.
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing