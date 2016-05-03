BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc :
* Appointment of Andrew Adcock as non-executive chairman with effect from 19 May
* Andrew will succeed Ed Warner who is stepping down at conclusion of agm to be held on 18 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: