May 3 Xtera Communications Inc
* On April 27, co, Azea Networks, Neovus, Xtera Asia
Holdings, Llc entered into limited waiver,third amendment to
loan agreement
* Amendment provides limited waiver for failing to comply
with financial covenants for periods ending Jan 31 and Feb. 29,
2016
* Amendment implements certain limitations on cash company
may maintain in foreign bank accounts
* Amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to
July 31, 2016
* Amendment modifies co's financial covenant with respect to
liquidity and requires co to pursue certain fundraising
alternatives
* Amendment modifies certain reporting requirements
* Amendment limits payment on company's subordinated debt
* Appointment of Joseph R. Chinnici as executive vice
president and chief financial officer
