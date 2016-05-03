BRIEF-FDA advises drug manufacturers on Burkholderia cepacia complex contamination risk
* FDA advises drug manufacturers that Burkholderia cepacia complex poses a contamination risk in non-sterile, water-based drug product
May 3 Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :
* Delisting of Sanacorp preference shares in the Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Delisting of preference shares planned effective June 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly