May 3 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* Ziff capital management group llc qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders of $0.38 per basic and diluted class a share

* Says q1 distributable earnings loss $0.27 per adjusted class a share

* Ziff capital management group llc - estimated assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of may 1, 2016

* Q1 revenue $188.4 million versus. $332.9 million last year

* Ziff capital management group llc - assets under management totaled $43.2 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Ziff capital management group llc - board of directors of och-ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend