May 3 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc
:
* Ziff capital management group llc qtrly gaap net loss
allocated to class a shareholders of $0.38 per basic and diluted
class a share
* Says q1 distributable earnings loss $0.27 per adjusted
class a share
* Ziff capital management group llc - estimated assets under
management totaled $42.0 billion as of may 1, 2016
* Q1 revenue $188.4 million versus. $332.9 million last year
* Ziff capital management group llc - assets under
management totaled $43.2 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Ziff capital management group llc - board of directors of
och-ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend
