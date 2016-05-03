May 3 CVS Health Corp
* Presentation - continued to pull back on broad-based
promotion at store front in Q1, leading to fewer visits from
lower-value customers
* Presentation - negative impact from later flu immaterial
to Q1
* Presentation - in 2016, expect to return more than $5
billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
* Presentation - Q1 EPS outperformance primarily driven by
stronger-than-expected volumes and better purchasing economics
in the PBM
* Presentation - expect 2016 retail net revenue to grow
13-14.25 percent
* Exec on conf call- putting more and more effort around
health and beauty, don't need to win in edibles or general
merchandise
* Presentation - have seen no change in level of branded
drug inflation
* Presentation - expect 2016 PBM net revenue to grow 21.75%-
23.25%
* Presentation - expect Q2 net revenue to grow 18.5-20
percent
* CEO on conf call- pending successful pilot of CVS Express,
goal is to roll out to majority of markets this year
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)