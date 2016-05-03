May 3 Brinks Co
* brink's reports first-quarter results
* Qtrly gaap revenues $722 million versus $776 million
* Qtrly non-gaap revenues $689 million versus $756 million
* Says full-year 2016 expenditures are expected to total
$120 million to $130 million
* 2016 non-gaap eps guidance of $2.00 - $2.20 affirmed
* Brinks co qtrly gaap loss per share from continuing
operations $0.06
* Qtrly non-gaap eps $ 0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $685.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
