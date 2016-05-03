BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Duke Energy Corp :
* Continue to target annual dividend growth consistent with long term 4 percent to 6 percent earnings growth objective - conf call
* Adjusted expectation for receipt of the FERC certificate for atlantic coast pipeline to mid 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.