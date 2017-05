May 3 Melhus Sparebank :

* Repair issue was met with subscriptions to 372,488 equity certificates divided into 331 subscribers

* Subscription price in repair issue was 107.5 crowns for certificates of par value of 100 crowns per certificate

* Total gross proceeds from issue is about 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5 million) Source text for Eikon:

