May 3 NNIT A/S :
* Enters into significant agreement with Danske Bank on delivery of data center capacity and
revises guidance on 2016 investment level
* Agreement will become effective from Q1 2017 and represents a medium-size three-digit
million Danish crowns amount
* For this purpose nnit has bought a plot in Ejby
* Building of data center, including acquisition of plot, will lead to an investment of
around 250 million crowns over period 2016-2018
* Agreement increases its backlog for 2017 and 2018, but does not change its guidance for
2016 or long-term targets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)