BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
May 3 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Bankruptcy court issued ruling approving co's amendments to agreements with Delta Air Lines
* Amendments provide for a consensual wind-down of single class agreement,full settlement of litigation between co and delta
* Ruling approved dip credit agreement with delta which will provide $75 million to republic in support of restructuring plan
* Anticipates court's approval will become effective on may 6, 2016
* Amendments provide for return of full flying of all thirty e170 and e175 aircraft subject to, an increase in reimbursement rates
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.