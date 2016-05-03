May 3 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Bankruptcy court issued ruling approving co's amendments to agreements with Delta Air Lines

* Amendments provide for a consensual wind-down of single class agreement,full settlement of litigation between co and delta

* Ruling approved dip credit agreement with delta which will provide $75 million to republic in support of restructuring plan

* Anticipates court's approval will become effective on may 6, 2016

* Amendments provide for return of full flying of all thirty e170 and e175 aircraft subject to, an increase in reimbursement rates