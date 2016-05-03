May 3 Automatic Data Processing Inc :
* Has learned small number of clients whose employees have
been victimized by fraudulent registrations through self-service
registration portal
* Any potential exposure of W2 information was limited to
individuals who have had their personal information compromised
previously, unrelated to ADP
* ADP has no evidence that its systems housing employee
information have been compromised
* Potential exposure of W2 info limited to individuals with
personal info compromised previously (unrelated to ADP) based on
ADP'S investigation
* "The company is working with a federal law enforcement
task force to identify the fraud perpetrators"
