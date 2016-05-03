BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Sunopta Inc
* Voluntarily recalling a limited number of sunflower kernel products
* Recalling sunflower kernel products that have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes
* Products being recalled produced at Sunopta's crookston, minn. Facility between dates of February 1, 2016 and February 19, 2016
* No illnesses have been reported to date
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.