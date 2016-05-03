BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 4 Glu Mobile Inc
* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan to align operations with evolving business needs, reduce fixed operating costs
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $2.25 million to $3.0 million.
* Expects to recognize substantially all of severance and benefits charges during Q2 of 2016
* Expects to recognize substantially all of lease, contract termination and other costs during Q2 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017
* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan
* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions
* Estimates that approximately $1.5 million of charges will be related to employee severance and benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.